ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Multiple drivers were hurt and vehicles damaged after snow and ice debris flew from a snow plow driving in Erie County during Sunday’s winter weather event.

It happened just before 2 p.m. when troopers say a plow truck traveling westbound on the Ohio Turnpike between SR 4 and SR 250 caused snow and ice to be thrown into eastbound lanes, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Twelve people are known to be injured. At least 40 vehicles were hit with the debris and some crashed, OSHP says.

The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission told FOX 8 it is working with those affected by this incident.

The incident is still under investigation and any potential charges are pending review by the Erie County prosecutor.

The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission said the plow truck driver has been employed by the Ohio Turnpike since 2015. The employee is currently on administrative leave, pending the outcome of an investigation.

“Our snowplow operators are provided with extensive training and provided with some of the best equipment in the industry to perform their job duties. Our track record in snow and ice operations over the past 66 years speaks for itself. The Ohio Turnpike is one of the safest highways in the nation and is especially known for its ability to meet the demands of the most severe weather events. This is an isolated incident involving a single operator,” a spokesperson told us.

The commission encourages customers to contact their individual insurance companies to address vehicle damage and immediate transportation needs.

Click here to file a property damage claim with the Ohio Turnpike.