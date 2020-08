Chances for showers creep into the forecast on the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES:



— Mostly clear tonight…Low: 56

— A few morning clouds Friday then turning mostly sunny…High: 87

— A spotty shower is possible Saturday…Low: 61…High: 87

— Isolated storms possible Sunday…Low: 63…High: 86

— Chances for more thunderstorms Monday…Low: 65…High: 87

— Partly sunny Tuesday…Low: 66…High: 88

— Partly sunny Wednesday…Low: 67…High: 87

— Chance for more thunderstorms next Thursday…Low: 67…High: 88