Plan your weekend: 4th of July forecast

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 4th of July weekend will get off to a cool start. Temperatures on Friday will stay in the upper 60s to near 70°. That’s about 12° cooler than normal for early July. It will also be comfortable with lower humidity.

A few showers or thunderstorms will be possible Friday afternoon into Friday evening. That chance will be winding down early into Friday night. You can track the rain here with radar.

Saturday will be beautiful. Skies will be mostly sunny. It will be a little bit warmer, but still cooler than average. Temperatures will reach the mid-80s into the afternoon.

The 4th of July will be warmer. Temperatures will reach the low 80s on Sunday with some sunshine. A stray shower will be possible into the afternoon, but not likely. It will start to turn more humid by the second half of the weekend and into early next week. Temperatures return to the upper 80s in the 7-Day Forecast.