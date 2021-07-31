Picture perfect weather for Saturday

Nice and sunny conditions in store for Saturday, but storms return Sunday afternoon

Beautiful weather has settled into the Valley just in time for the weekend! Our Saturday is looking great with low humidity and comfortable temperatures with lots of sunshine. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 70s with a few passing clouds.

Tomorrow will feature the chance for some afternoon showers and storms, but should clear out by the late evening. We keep things mainly below average through the first half of the workweek with more sunshine. Slight chances for rain mid-week but overall, we should be staying on the dry side.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 77

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.

Low: 58

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers/storms (60%).

High: 76

SUNDAY NIGHT: Turning mostly clear.

Low: 55

MONDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 76

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 78 Low: 52

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated chance for rain (30%).

High: 81 Low: 56

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated chance for rain (30%).

High: 80 Low: 60

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 81 Low: 59