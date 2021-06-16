Perfect, sunny, pleasant weather for Wednesday

A nice and comfortable day!

Enjoy the nice and comfortable conditions for the next couple of days! Highs will be in the low to mid 70s with lots of sunshine.

Morning lows Thursday will still be on the chilly side in the mid 40s.

Chance for storms return Friday. Some could potentially be strong to maybe severe, so that’s something we’re keeping an eye on, especially for Friday evening.

Showers and storms should wrap up early Saturday, making way for a nice weekend with highs around 80°! Father’s Day is shaping up to be a very nice day for dad with partly cloudy skies. More storms are looking likely for Monday.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 71

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.

Low: 44

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 76

THURSDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with showers or storms by morning (40%).

Low: 58

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance for showers and thunderstorms (60%).

High: 80

SATURDAY: Early morning showers and storms, then clearing (20% AM).

High: 79 Low: 66

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 81 Low: 56

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance for showers and thunderstorms (60%).

High: 82 Low: 65

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms (20%).

High: 75 Low: 62