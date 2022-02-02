COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – On Tuesday, people rushed to hardware stores, loading up on things like ice melters and even a scraper or two.

First Energy says it’s important that people take these steps and not be caught unprepared.

The company recommends things like charging your phones and other important electronic devices ahead of time, have flashlights available with batteries that work and even have a place ready that you can go and stay warm if there is an outage.

Power crews are also reminding people safety is a major issue during these events. Ice accumulation can bring down power lines.

If you see this, you should assume they are energized and dangerous. Stay at least 30 feet away and use extra caution.

Report downed lines ASAP by calling 911.

Between Ohio Department of Transportation and the Columbiana County, a total of 32 trucks will be out to clear the streets.

In Mahoning County, road crews are doing what they can to prepare for the storm.

Wednesday morning, these crews were in Canfield cleaning out catch basins along Leffingwell Road. This will let rainwater drain properly and not create flooding.

Other area road departments are doing the same thing.