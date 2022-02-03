OIL CITY, Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has temporarily reduced speed limits in parts of Interstate 79 and Interstate 376 due to conditions from the winter storm.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:

Interstate 79 from the Interstate 80 interchange in Mercer County to Exit 105 (Route 108, Slippery Rock) in Butler County

Interstate 376 from the Interstate 80 interchange to Exit 13A (Route 224, Poland) in Lawrence County.

PennDOTT said that on roadways with speed restrictions, commercial vehicles must move to the right lane.