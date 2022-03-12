The above video is a look at local road conditions at 6 a.m. Saturday.

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) implemented restrictions on certain vehicles on Intestate 80 in Mercer and Venango counties.

The Tier 1 vehicle restriction includes the following:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and

Motorcycles.

PennDOT also reduced speeds to 45 miles per hour on I-79, I-80, I-86, I-90 and I-376 in Crawford, Erie, Mercer and Venango counties. On roadways with speed restrictions, commercial vehicles not affected by other restrictions must move to the right lane.

A 45-mph speed limit is also in effect for Interstates 79 and 376 in Lawrence County.

Additional restrictions are in place in other parts of the state and may be viewed on www.511PA.com.

PennDOT urges drivers to use caution and give plow trucks room to clear the roads.