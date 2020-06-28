Patchy fog to start Sunday

OVERNIGHT: Scattered clouds. Isolated storm possible. Patchy fog early morning.
Low: 66
SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Very small chance of a storm especially southern Columbiana county. (20%)
High: 83
SUNDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly clear.
Low: 59
MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 84
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 85 Low: 60
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 86 Low: 62
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 86 Low: 64
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 87 Low: 65
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. (20%)
High: 87 Low: 66