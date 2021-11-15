Partial Lunar Eclipse this week — You will have to get up early

The moon is seen during a partial lunar eclipse in Baden-Baden, Germany, on July 16, 2019. (Photo by Michael Kappeler / dpa / AFP) / Germany OUT (Photo credit should read MICHAEL KAPPELER/DPA/AFP via Getty Images)

This week will offer a special treat in the sky as a partial Lunar Eclipse will be visible early Friday morning (11/19/2021).

The weather forecast for this event is a cloudy one with a chance for snow near Youngstown, Ohio. This would limit the chance to catch it.

A lunar eclipse happens when the moon passes through the shadow of the earth. The shadow is created by the sun. When the earth, the moon and the sun are lined up, an eclipse can take place.

This week’s partial Lunar Eclipse will last three hours and 28 minutes! It will start at 2:18 a.m. It will reach the maximum at 4:02 a.m. with 97.4% of the moon covered by the earth’s shadow. It will then end at 5:47 a.m.

This is a special treat as November’s Beaver Moon will put on one of the longest Lunar Eclipses in years.

Hopefully, we can catch a break in the clouds and risk for snow showers to see the partial Lunar Eclipse.