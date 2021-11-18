Partial lunar eclipse may be visible early Friday morning in the Valley

(WKBN) – A partial lunar eclipse is happening early Friday morning in the Valley.

Lunar eclipses occur when Earth’s shadow blocks the sun’s light, which otherwise reflects off the moon. This makes the moon appears red or orange.

The eclipse will start appearing in the Valley at 2:20 a.m. Friday, November 18, and it will finish at 5:46 a.m.

This partial eclipse will max out at 97% totality at 4:01 a.m.

The Valley’s forecast for that timeframe calls for partly to mostly cloudy skies with the chance for lake effect snow showers, primarily in the snow-belt region. So that may hinder viewing conditions.

The next lunar eclipse will occur May 15-16, 2022 where 100% totality is expected for the Valley and the entire East Coast.