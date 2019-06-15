Skip to content
WKBN
New Castle
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
Indians fall to Rangers 4-2, split series
Top Stories
Defending state champ Farrell sets out for a repeat
Top Stories
High school graduation requirements dropped into State Operating Budget, timing cited for reason
Son of Robert Seman charged with child endangering
Family of Salem boy battling cancer invited to share story in Washington D.C.
Chemical Bank moving out of building at Market and Midlothian
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Community
Fourth of July events and fireworks 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
Tee to Green
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Search
Search
Search
Our wet pattern continues: Flash Flood Watch issued
Weather
Our soggy pattern continues
by:
Rod Cowan
Posted:
Jun 15, 2019 / 07:05 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 15, 2019 / 08:43 PM EDT