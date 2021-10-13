Our first freeze hasn’t happened yet. Is that normal?

(WKBN) – This has been a very warm fall to this point. The month of October is currently one of the warmest on record, and warm air is expected to stick around through the end of the week.

It would be no surprise that the average frost and freeze dates are running late this year. There are not any extreme cold temperatures in the forecast this week, so it looks like these dates will be pushed deeper in the season as the warm trend continues.

So, how late are we?

The average first frost is typically October 1 here in Youngstown. It has happened as early as August 29 and as late as October 28.

The average first freeze is October 14 each year. That has happened as early as August 29 and as late as November 12.

A cooling trend is on the way for the weekend. It does not look cold enough for a frost or freeze.