Two storm systems will impact our region this week. The first one is moving out and the next one is moving in just in time for your Thursday.

How long will the windy weather last?

Gusty wind is expected to continue this afternoon and into the evening. Gusts up to 45mph or higher will be possible. The gusty wind will settle down into early Wednesday night.

The wind on Wednesday is from the first storm system that is in the process of moving out of our region.

The second storm will also bring the potential for gusty wind, but the highest gusts will be tied to individual thunderstorms. The potential for thunderstorms will increase late Thursday afternoon and into early Thursday night.

Where is the next storm right now?

The second storm is developing in the southern plains this afternoon. The storm will travel through the middle off the country and produce rain and storms across the lower Mississippi Valley into tonight.

Strong and severe storms will be possible as this storm moves across the United States.

When will the next storm impact our weather?

The second storm will push rain into the region Thursday morning. There is a chance for an embedded thunderstorm too. Temperatures will climb through the 50s into Thursday afternoon. We will catch a break in the rain late day and wait on the cold front to push in by Thursday evening into Thursday night.

The cold front will push through the area Thursday night with showers and the chance for thunderstorms.

Are strong or severe storms possible?

There is a chance for strong or severe thunderstorms along and ahead off the cold front into Thursday evening and Thursday night. We will have to watch this storm close as it moves through the area.

Gusty wind and brief heavy rain are the highest impacts, but the tornado threat is not zero. The strongest storms will hinge on the exact path of the storm as it moves through late Thursday and into Thursday night.

How cold will it turn behind the storm?

Colder temperatures return into Friday. Highs will only be in the upper 20s, and blustery wind will make it feel colder through the day. The risk for a few snow showers and flurries return to the forecast Friday. Little snow accumulation is expected with the quick cold snap to end the week.

Warmer temperatures return for the weekend. You can see how warm in the 7-Day Forecast.