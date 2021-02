Lake effect snow showers will stick around through the 1st half of the night

Tonight: Scattered snow showers early. Around 1″ or less. Cold with lows in the single digits. Wind chills dropping below zero through morning.

Low: 5

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 22

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers developing toward morning. Up to 1″. (60%)

Low: 16

Thursday: Snow Likely. Watching storm track. Additional accumulation of 2 to 5 inches through Thursday night (90%)

High: 29 Low: 16