LIVE NOW /
Watch WKBN 27 First News This Morning

One more warm day

Weather

Cooler air will move into the Valley for the end of the week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy.  Isolated shower early.  Scattered showers or storms into the afternoon and evening. Isolated strong storm possible.  (60%)
High:  81

Thursday night:  Scattered showers and thunderstorms early.  Isolated showers overnight.  Cooler with patchy fog.  
Low:  51

Friday:  Scattered clouds. Isolated showers early. (30%)
High: 59

Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 64  Low:  40

Sunday: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers. (60%)
High: 68  Low:  53

Monday:  Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. (40%)
High: 62  Low:  50

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a shower.  (30%)
High:  60  Low:  48

Wednesday:  Partly sunny.
High: 64  Low:  43

Thursday:  Partly sunny.
High:  65  Low:  43

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com