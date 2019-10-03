One more warm and humid day

FORECAST:
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower early. Scattered showers or storms into the afternoon
and evening. Isolated strong storm possible. (60%)
High: 81
Thursday night:
Scattered showers and thunderstorms early. Isolated showers overnight. Cooler with patchy fog.
Low: 51
Friday: Scattered clouds. Isolated
showers early. (30%)
High: 57
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 65 Low: 40
Sunday: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers. (60%)
High: 68 Low: 53
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated
shower possible. (40%)
High: 62 Low: 50
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Small chance
for a shower. (30%)
High: 60 Low: 48
Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 64 Low: 43