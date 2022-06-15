A cold front will plow through our region late Thursday bringing an end to the hot and humid weather we are experiencing. It will also bring the risk of one more round of strong or severe thunderstorms.

The strong cold front will get pushed through eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania as a wave of low pressure rotates through the Great Lakes Thursday.

The area is currently placed in the slight and enhanced risk for severe storms by the Storms Prediction Center. The slight risk signals there is a chance for scattered severe storms. The enhanced risk signals there is a chance for numerous severe storms.

SPC Storms Prediction Center Storm Outlook for Thursday, June 16.

Our area is loaded up with heat and humidity which will be tapped by the thunderstorms and help them grow very fast into the afternoon and evening ahead of the cold front.

These storms will be capable of producing heavy rain, strong wind, hail and isolated tornadoes.

The storms will start early afternoon and last into the early evening from north to south across our area.

WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT



Through Thursday morning: It will be hot and humid with temperatures pushing into the upper 80s by noon. Heat index readings will climb into the 90s pushing toward 100° by early afternoon as the temperatures peaks around 90°. There is a very small risk for an isolated shower.



Thursday Afternoon: The risk for showers and storms will increase from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and continue to fill in through the mid to late afternoon. The main threat of severe storms will end early evening Thursday.



STORM THREAT: Heavy rain and gusty wind will be possible with these storms. There is a chance for hail and an isolated rotating storm that can spin up a tornado is possible.



Thursday Night: The risk for a shower or storm will end early in the evening with clearing skies and cooler temperatures moving in overnight.

*NOTE: There is a small chance the storms start developing overtop our area and continue to grow stronger as they move south and out of our region. We are on the starting line for these storms to develop. This would limit our severe threat.

