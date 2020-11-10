One more sunny, warm day this week

Rain showers return late tonight into Wednesday

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 76
Record: 68 (1931, 1949)

TUESDAY NIGHT: Rain showers developing. Chance thunder. (90%)
Low: 62

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)
High: 66

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 54 Low: 39

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 54 Low: 37

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 50 Low: 32

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (40%)
High: 62 Low: 43

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)
High: 55 Low: 40

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (30%)
High: 42 Low: 34

