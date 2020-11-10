TUESDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 76
Record: 68 (1931, 1949)
TUESDAY NIGHT: Rain showers developing. Chance thunder. (90%)
Low: 62
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)
High: 66
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 54 Low: 39
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 54 Low: 37
SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 50 Low: 32
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (40%)
High: 62 Low: 43
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)
High: 55 Low: 40
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (30%)
High: 42 Low: 34
One more sunny, warm day this week
Rain showers return late tonight into Wednesday
