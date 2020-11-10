One more sunny, warm day this week

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 76

Record: 68 (1931, 1949)



TUESDAY NIGHT: Rain showers developing. Chance thunder. (90%)

Low: 62



WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)

High: 66



THURSDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 54 Low: 39



FRIDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 54 Low: 37



SATURDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 50 Low: 32



SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (40%)

High: 62 Low: 43



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)

High: 55 Low: 40



TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (30%)

High: 42 Low: 34