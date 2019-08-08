One more round of showers/storms Thursday

FORECAST:
Thursday: Increasing clouds. Scattered showers or thunderstorms
into the afternoon. Some storms may be strong. (90%)
High: 80 Low: 63
Thursday night: Chance for a shower or storm early. Patchy fog developing. (40%)
Low: 59
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 77 Low: 59
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 75 Low: 56
Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 80 Low: 56
Monday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower or storm. (20%)
High: 81 Low: 60
Tuesday: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower or storm into afternoon.
(30%)
High: 80 Low: 60
Wednesday: Partly sunny.
Chance for a shower or storm.
(30%)
High: 77 Low: 62
Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 79 Low: 59