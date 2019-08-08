LIVE NOW /
One more round of showers/storms Thursday

Weather

Some storms may be strong into Thursday afternoon

FORECAST:    

Thursday:  Increasing clouds. Scattered showers or thunderstorms into the afternoon.  Some storms may be strong.  (90%)
High:  80  Low:  63

Thursday night: Chance for a shower or storm early.  Patchy fog developing. (40%)
Low:  59

Friday:  Partly to mostly sunny.
High:  77  Low:  59

Saturday:  Partly sunny.
High:  75  Low:  56

Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 80  Low: 56

Monday: Partly sunny.  Small chance for a shower or storm. (20%)
High:  81  Low:  60

Tuesday:  Scattered clouds.  Chance for a shower or storm into afternoon. (30%)
High:  80   Low:  60

Wednesday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for a shower or storm.  (30%)
High:  77  Low:  62

Thursday:  Partly sunny.
High:  79  Low:  59

7-Day Forecast