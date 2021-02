Snow showers will stick around into the start of the weekend

Tonight: Scattered snow showers. A coating to an inch. (60%)

Low: 23

Friday: Chance for snow showers. Less than 1″. (40%)

High: 27 Low: 23

Friday night: Colder. Chance for snow showers. Less than 1″. (NE snowbelt could see an inch or two) (40%)

Low: 10

Saturday: Scattered clouds. Chance for a snow shower or flurry. Mainly in snowbelt. (30%)

High: 23 Low: 10

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 32 Low: 5

Monday: Scattered rain or snow showers. (70%)

High: 36 Low: 30