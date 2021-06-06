One more hot & dry day then storms last through the week

Hot but sunny conditions for Sunday. Storm chances every day of the work week.

Highs will be in the upper 80s again today with lots of sunshine. So make sure you stay hydrated and wear your sunscreen, especially if you’re going to be outside or out at the pool. Starting Monday and lasting into next weekend, each day during the daylight hours has the potential for widespread showers and developing storms. Some storms may reach severe potential, so make sure you carry around the umbrella and stay weather-aware throughout the week.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 88

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy.

Low: 67

MONDAY: Chance for showers & t-storms (60%).

High: 82

MONDAY NIGHT: Few showers or isolated storms (40%).

Low: 68

TUESDAY: Scattered showers & t-storms (60%).

High: 82

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers & t-storms (60%).

High: 83 Low: 67

THURSDAY: Scattered showers & t-storms (60%).

High: 82 Low: 67

FRIDAY: Scattered showers & t-storms (60%).

High: 81 Low: 65

SATURDAY: Chance for showers & t-storms (40%).

High: 82 Low: 63