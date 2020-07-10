One more hot day – Weekend will be cooler

Scattered showers and storms stay in the forecast

Overnight: Isolated shower or storm. Some may produce heavy rain and gusty wind. Warm and humid.

Low: 70

FRIDAY

Partly sunny. Scattered showers or thunderstorms into the afternoon. Some may produce heavy rain and gusty wind. (70%)

High: 92 Low: 70

FRIDAY NIGHT

Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Some may produce heavy rain and gusty wind early. Patchy fog. (70%)

Low: 68

SATURDAY

Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Not as hot. (60%)

High: 81 Low: 68

SUNDAY

Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm . (60%)

High: 82 Low: 65

MONDAY

Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 81 Low: 64