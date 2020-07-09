One more hot day – Looking into your weekend weather

Closings and delays
Showers and storms will increase to end the week

TONIGHT: Chance for showers or storms early. Some may produce heavy rain and gusty wind. Warm and humid.
Low: 70

FRIDAY
Partly sunny. Scattered showers or thunderstorms into the afternoon. Some may produce heavy rain and gusty wind.
High: 92 Low: 70

FRIDAY NIGHT
Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Some may produce heavy rain and gusty wind early. Patchy fog.
Low: 68

SATURDAY
Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Not as hot.
High: 81 Low: 68

SUNDAY
Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm .
High: 82 Low: 65

