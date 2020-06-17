One more dry day across the Valley

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny.
High: 83
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. (10%)
Low: 59
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for afternoon showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 80
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for afternoon showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 82 Low: 60
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for afternoon showers or thunderstorms. (20%)
High: 85 Low: 61
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 86 Low: 64
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 84 Low: 67
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 80 Low: 65
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 80 Low: 62