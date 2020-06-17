Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

One more dry day across the Valley

Weather

The chance for rain will return on Thursday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny.
High: 83

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. (10%)
Low: 59

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for afternoon showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 80

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for afternoon showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 82 Low: 60

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for afternoon showers or thunderstorms. (20%)
High: 85 Low: 61

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 86 Low: 64

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 84 Low: 67

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 80 Low: 65

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 80 Low: 62

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award