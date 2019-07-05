One more day with high heat and humidity

Showers or storms will taper off overnight

FORECAST:

Tonight: Humid and warm. Showers or storms tapering off.
Low: 70

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Humid. Scattered showers/storms. (70%)
High: 86

Saturday night: Showers or thunderstorms early. (60%)
Low: 67

Sunday: Not as humid. Partly sunny. Small chance for an iso. shower or storm. (20%)
High: 83 Low: 67

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 82 Low: 58

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 58

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a late day shower or storm. (20%)
High: 87 Low: 64

Thursday: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 80 Low: 64

Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 80 Low: 56

Saturday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 83 Low: 60

