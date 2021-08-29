One last hot day with some more rain chances

Scattered storm chances will stick around through the mid-week

Our Sunday will consist of a couple isolated showers this morning but then turn more rainy by the afternoon with scattered showers and storms. Locally heavy downpours are possible. Ida is expected to make landfall this afternoon as a major hurricane. Major impacts to Louisiana/Mississippi coastline near or at catastrophic levels will happen with life-threatening storm surge, inland flooding and damaging winds. We will be seeing the remnants of Ida by Tuesday/Wednesday this week with ongoing showers and chance for a few storms. This is only going to worsen our flooding concerns. Relief will finally arrive once Ida is out of the area. Then Thursday and Friday will be cooler with nice temperatures and lesser humidity with no rain chances!

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with scattered PM showers/storms (60%).

High: 87

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers/storms (30%).

Low: 70

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms (60%).

High: 82

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers (60%).

Low: 64

TUESDAY: Widespread showers from the remnants of Ida (70%).

High: 78

WEDNESDAY: Widespread showers/storms from the remnants of Ida (60%).

High: 74 Low: 63

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 75 Low: 53

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 78 Low: 56

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 79 Low: 57