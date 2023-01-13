C/2022 E3 (not pictured) is a rare comet that hasn’t been spotted near Earth for the past 50,000 years. (Getty Images)

Looking into the night sky through the end of the month and into early February may allow your eyes to catch a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see a green comet named C/2022 E3 (ZTF).

How often does the green comet named C/2022 E3 (ZTF) come around?

This opportunity will not come around again for about 50,000 years. This is why it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see it.

Why is the comet green?

Comets are made of many frozen gasses, dust and rock. As this mass of gas, dust and rock moves through space, it encounters radiation. The result is a release of gas and debris in what is known as the coma.

As it moves, it leaves behind a trail of dust and gas. The sunlight will cause the comet’s elements to glow in different colors. One of the colors is green with the C/2022 E3 (ZTF) comet.

When can I see the green comet?

The comet is at its closest approach to the sun on January 12, 2023, as it orbits. This is known as the perihelion.

It will be closest to the Earth on February 1st and 2nd.

The comet will be around 26,000,000 miles away from Earth during its closest encounter.

The best time to see the comet is in the morning sky before sunrise. Look to the north and northwest.

What does the green comet look like?

The comet will look like a dull greenish glow in the early morning sky. Remember, it is around 26 million miles away. Astronomers say you should be able to see it with the naked eye as long as near-earth weather conditions are clear.

You should be able to catch the tail if you use a telescope.