(WKBN) – A strong line of storms rolled through Ohio throughout Thursday night into the early morning hours of Friday.

This line of storms produced heavy rain, hail and at least two confirmed tornadoes. Other areas are still being surveyed by the National Weather Service for additional storm damage or tornadoes.

The storm system has moved on and only isolated showers and storms remain late Friday afternoon.

Tornado Confirmed in Ohio

The NWS National Weather Service in Cleveland has confirmed an EF-0 Tornado swept across a part of Ashland County in Central Ohio Friday evening. This is around 85 miles west of Youngstown.

The storm produced a tornado that was on the ground for 1.2 miles and had a maximum width of 300 yards.

No fatalities or injuries took place according to the National Weather Service preliminary report.

The EF-0 tornado touched down one mile northeast of Nankin, Ohio and traveled one to 1.2 miles East of Nankin, Ohio in Ashland County at 8:47 p.m. Thursday.

The estimated peak wind was 85 mph.

The weather service said that the tornado touched down between County Road 801 and State Route 58 northeast of Nankin, Ohio.

Several trees were uprooted and branches snapped. The tornado also caused damage to one residence’s roof and a chicken coop and barn lost a portion of their roof. An outbuilding near Township Road 713 and Route 302 suffered damage with a garage door and walls pushed out and insulation lofted into a field.

A second tornado was confirmed late Friday afternoon near Toledo.

Tornado Confirmed north of Toledo, Ohio.

A second tornado was confirmed in northern Lucas County on June 15, 2023.

An EF-2 tornado with estimated peak wind of 130mph traveled two miles and had a maximum width of 300 yards around 6:06 p.m.

The tornado was near Toledo and Point Place in Lucas County.