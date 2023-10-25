The moon will be full this Saturday at 4:34 p.m. Oct. 28, 2023. The October Full Moon is known as the Full Hunter’s Moon. The weather forecast may not help with our chance to see the full moon this year here in eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania.

The names for full moons come from a variety of previous groups, civilizations, and tribes. The idea behind most of them was to associate the full moon with a feature that you would expect during the time of the year when the moon was at it’s fullest.

The full moon was a very valuable tool for many throughout history. It was used as one of the main ways to tell, and track, the seasons each year.

Why is it called the Full Hunter’s Moon?

The Full Hunter’s Moon, in October, is believed to be named as it comes after the Harvest moon and helps hunters use the light of the moon to track and hunt for food. The harvested crops and dying grass and open leaves allowed the hunter a better view to catch their food.

The October full moon is also called the Travel Moon and the Dying Grass Moon.

The next full moon will be the Full Beaver Moon on Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:16 a.m.