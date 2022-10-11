(WKBN) – It took a minute to get some milder days once fall began.

Since Autumn started, we have only had two days where the official high temperature at the airport in Trumbull County broke, reached or surpassed 70°.

The high on October 5 reached 73°. The high temperature also reached the 70s, climbing to 72° on Tuesday, October 11.

We have one more chance at 70° temps this week, with a forecast high in the lower 70s again Wednesday, October 12.

So far, the warm-ups have been minimal and brief. Warm-ups to the 70s are far from any records for early October. That changes by the end of the month. This is what it takes to set a record high in October.

The climate reporting site for the Youngstown area is at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport in Vienna. The records for our area are based on measurements taken there and date back to the late 1800s. In order for a temperature to be a record high for the Youngstown area in October, it will have to warm up to at least 75°.

The coolest record high for October in the Youngstown area is 75°. That is the record for Oct. 29 and Oct. 30, set in 1999 for both dates. Any high temperature below 75° would not be a record. Of the records for the month, only seven are in the 70s. The other records in the 70s are Oct. 20 with a record high of 78° set in 1939, Oct. 23 with a record high of 79° set in 2020, Oct. 27 with a record high of 76° set in 2000, and Oct. 31 with a record high of 78° set in 1933. All other records for the month are in the 80s.

A notable milestone on the record highs, October marks the first month since March that doesn’t have a single record high at or above 90°. It is also the first month after the summer with a record high below 80°. The earliest record high below 80° is the record for Oct. 20th at 78° set in 1939.

What is the hottest temperature on record for the Youngstown area in October?

The hottest temperature ever recorded in October at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport is 88°. Temperatures have only climbed that high twice. On Oct. 1, 2019, the temperature reached 88° and set a new record for that date. The record high on Oct. 9 is also 88°, set in 1939. Temperatures have never been hotter than that in October but have been close to it many times. All but one of the record highs for the first ten days of the month are between 86° – 88°.

When was the last time we set a record high in October?

The most recently set record high occurred in 2020. On October 23, 2020, the high temperature reached 79°, setting a new record for that date. On the other end, the oldest record highs date back to the beginning of available climate data for our area. A stretch of hot weather occurred in October 1897, with three record highs remaining in the books from that year. The records for October 14, 15, and 16 were all set in 1897. The temperatures were 84° on the 14th and 85° on the 15th and 16th.

What is the coldest day on record in October?

The coldest high temperature on record in October is a high of 31°. On October 26, 1962, the temperature never rose above 31° for that date. It is the only occurrence of a high temperature in October that didn’t rise above the freezing mark of 32°.

While highs in the 30s aren’t considered normal until December, it isn’t that unheard of to have a daytime high in the 30s in October. There have been 17 Octobers since 1897 that have at least one of the thirty-one days in the month with a high between 31° to 39°. Some of those months have more than one day with highs in the 30s. Normal highs in October range from 68° – 56°.

What are the record-high temperatures for the Youngstown area in October?