October has felt more like mid-south weather to this point

(WKBN) – It has been a very warm month to this point. As of Monday morning, our average temperature is 66.4°F. That is running 10.5°F above the average for a typical October.

Today marked the 11th straight day at 70°F, or higher. We have been as high as 81°F on Oct. 6 at the Youngstown/Warren regional airport. Our coolest temperature was 41°F on Oct. 1 to kickoff the month.

To put our warm temperature in perspective, our weather has been more like North Carolina weather than northeast Ohio weather this month! We are living a north Carolina October here in northeast Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. The warm air we have experienced is more like an area 400 miles to our south.

As of Monday morning, we are the third warmest October to this date. The only years warmer at this point was back in 2007 at 67.9°F and 2018 at 69.2°F.

We do have a cooler trend on the way by late weekend. It will at least get our temperatures closer to normal to start next week.

Our average high so far this month is 75.8°F and our average low is 56.9°F.

This week typically will average a high in the mid to lower 60s for highs and then mid to lower 40s for lows. We will see how the second half of the month turns out in order to find out where we will rank in the list for warmest Octobers on record.