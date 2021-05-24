Now that it’s hot and humid, we can end winter snowfall accumulation for the 2020-2021 season

Spring has finally pushed into the area with plenty of heat and humidity. The warm and humid days will continue this week.

As you would expect, there is no chance for snow through the next seven days. In fact, more than likely for the rest of the Spring. The latest measurable snowfall in Youngstown was on May 16 in 1956. If you were wondering, the earliest snow in the fall happened on October 2 in 2003. Snowfall in these records are amounts of at least 0.1″.

This May has made it into the record books with snowfall. The early cold and snow on May 9 put 1.6″ into the books. That threw us into the top ten very fast. In fact, it made this May the second snowiest on record! The most was in 1966 with 5.4″. Last year, we had 0.5,” which now is the third snowiest May. See the list below.

Snowiest May

#1 – 1966 = 5.4″

#2 – 2021 = 1.6″

#3 – 2020 = 0.5″

#4 – 1989 = 0.3″

#5 – 1963 = 0.2″

#5 – 2016 = 0.2″

#6 – 1956 = 0.1″

As far as the Winter season of 2020-2021, we are below normal with snowfall. The season has only added up to 59.1″ of snowfall. That is 8.7″ below normal. The normal is 67.8″ of snowfall to this point of the year. We did not break into the record books for season snowfall as it would take 80.8″ to crack the top 10 snowiest and less than 36.2″ to break into the top 10 least snowy seasons.