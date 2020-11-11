November Heat – Looking at the numbers

There are several records being broken this month here in Youngstown, Ohio

Two days in a row with record temperatures here in Youngstown, Ohio. This has been a hot month to this point and the numbers are adding up.

The high of 77° on the 10th this year is the hottest temperature on record this late in the season. In fact, you won’t find a record high this hot until March.

Looking at where we stand so far this month:

We just finished a stretch of 70°, or greater, days here in Youngstown.

In fact, we had six days in a row with 70°+. The 5th and 6th featured record highs.

November 5th = 70° Record High: 77° set in 1949

November 6th = 70° Record High: 74° set in 2008

November 7th = 71° Record High: 73° set in 1938

November 8th = 75° Record High: 78° set in 1938

November 9th = 76° Old Record High: 72° set in 1975 & 1999

November 10th = 77° Old Record High: 68° set in 1931 & 1949

Consecutive days of 70°+ readings in November are rare. Looking back through history dating as early as 1930, we have not had more than five days in a row at 70°+. We just finished our 6th! That makes November of 2020 the current leader in consecutive days in a row at 70°, or higher the most on record here in Youngstown. We were close in 2008 with 5 days in a row during the month.

There have been Novembers in the past that have added up the number of 70°+ days that were not consecutive. Below is a list of those years and total number of days at 70°+

1931 = 9 Days at 70°, or Higher

1938 = 5 Days at 70°, or Higher

1990 = 5 Days at 70°, or Higher

2008 = 5 Days at 70°, or Higher

1930 = 4 Days at 70°, or Higher

1977 = 4 Days at 70°, or Higher

2015 = 4 Days at 70°, or Higher

The hottest temperature on record for the month is 80° set in 1961 on the 3rd. The latest we have had a high of 70° in a year was in 2001 when it reached 71° on December 5th.