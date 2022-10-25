The next full moon will occur Tuesday, November 8. This will be a special showing. No, it isn’t a supermoon. It will, however, come with a total lunar eclipse! The focus of this story will be the names of the November full moon and when to see it. You can read more about the November 8, 2022 total lunar eclipse by clicking the link below this paragraph.

What is the November full moon called?

Names associated with the November full moon

The November full moon follows October’s full “Hunter’s” Moon. According to NASA, the full moon in November is most commonly referred to as the Beaver Moon. The name was assigned by Native American tribes in the northeastern U.S. There are two possible reasons for calling it the Beaver Moon. The first is this is the time of year the large rodents become more active ahead of the approaching cold winter months. The other possible reason is that beaver fur was used to keep warm in the winter months and beavers were actively trapped before things froze over.

The other names are a little more obvious. This is the time of year frosty, cold mornings are becoming more common, hence the name Frost or Frosty Moon. On average, a large part of the northern U.S. will have or will soon have seen the first snowflakes fly. This being the time we look for the first snowflakes is the reason for the name the Snow Moon.

When can you see the full Beaver Moon in the Youngstown area?

The full Beaver Moon will occur at 6:02 a.m. Tuesday, November 8. The moon will be up at that time and will be in the midst of a total lunar eclipse. The moon will appear to be full to the naked eye for the few days around the date of the full moon.

The almost full moon rises at 4:27 p.m. Sunday, November 6 in the eastern sky. It will set Monday morning, November 7, at 6:01 a.m. in the west-northwestern sky. The full moonrise will take place Monday evening at 4:51 p.m. in the east-northeastern sky. The timing for the full Moon to occur will be at 6:02 a.m. Tuesday, November 8 but a total lunar eclipse will be occurring at that time. The full moon will set at 7:09 a.m. Tuesday, November 8 in the west-northwestern sky. The moon will still look nearly full when rising in the evening Tuesday, November 8. Tuesday evening’s moonrise will be at 5:18 p.m. in the east-northeastern sky. The nearly full moon sets at 8:17 a.m. Wednesday, November 9 in the west-northwestern sky.

November 2022 full Beaver Moon moonrise and moonset times in the Youngstown, Ohio, area

Why isn’t this full moon a “supermoon?”

NASA defines a supermoon as a full moon occurring at the same time as the moon’s perigee. The perigee is the closest point of the moon’s orbit with the earth. The moon takes about 27 days to orbit the earth. During each 27-day cycle is a perigee, or point where the moon is closest to the earth, and an apogee, or point where the moon is farthest from the earth.

To be considered a supermoon, the full moon has to occur when the moon is within 90% of its perigee. In the current lunar cycle, perigee will be reached on Saturday, October 29. This full moon is occurring roughly 10 days after the perigee. The moon will be outside of the 90% window at that time so it will not be considered a supermoon. NASA says roughly three to four supermoons occur each year and they usually happen back-to-back. When a full moon occurs during the moon’s perigee or closest point, the moon will appear about 17% bigger and about 30% brighter. Below is a list of all 14 perigees occurring in 2022. The notation “(S)” indicates the perigees that occurred close enough to the full moon to result in a supermoon.