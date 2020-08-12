Not as humid Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: Patchy fog early. Partly sunny. Not as humid.
High: 85 Low: 65
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Low: 64
THURSDAY: Warm. Partly suny with an isolated shower or storm into the afternoon and evening. (20%)
High: 85 Low: 64
FRIDAY: Warm and humid. Isolated shower or storm into the afternoon and evening. (30%)
High: 85 Low: 66
SATURDAY: Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40% PM)
High: 84 Low: 66
SUNDAY: Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40% PM)
High: 84 Low: 67
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm late day. (20%)
High: 83 Low: 66