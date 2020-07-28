Not as hot today

Weather

Temperatures will be in the low 80s this afternoon

TUESDAY: Showers ending early. Decreasing clouds. (20%)
High: 83

TUESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds.
Low: 65

WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 85

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 82 Low: 65

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 80 Low: 60

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 61

SUNDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 80 Low: 62

MONDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 81 Low: 63

TUESDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 79 Low: 59

