Not as cold tonight – Tracking weekend rain and snow

Dry weather expected through the start of your Friday

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds.
Low: 26

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Small chance for a shower late. (30%)
High: 41 Low: 26

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain showers. Chance for a wintry mix or snow showers. (80%)
Low: 33

SATURDAY: Rain showers mixing with snow showers. (70%)
High: 38 Low: 33

SUNDAY: Chance for snow showers. (60%)
High: 34 Low: 28

MONDAY: Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)
High: 37 Low: 24

TUESDAY: Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 35 Low: 26

WEDNESDAY: Chance for snow showers. (30%)
High: 29 Low: 19

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. (20%)
High: 31 Low: 13

