AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- Reports said a dispute over a parking space Thursday led a Pembrook Road man to hit another man in the head with a baseball bat.

Randy Cruz, 34, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of felonious assault. Records from Mahoning County Area Court in Austintown show Cruz was arraigned Friday and has a preliminary hearing set for Monday, but the records do not indicate if any bond was set in the case.