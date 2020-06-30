No cool air in this 7 day forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Patchy fog.
Low: 62
WEDNESDAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny. (20% PM)
High: 85 Low: 62
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Patchy fog.
Low: 63
THURSDAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny. (20% PM)
High: 88 Low: 63
FRIDAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny. (20% PM)
High: 90 Low: 66
SATURDAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower or storm afternoon and evening. (20% PM)
High: 90 Low: 66
SUNDAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower or storm afternoon and evening. (20% PM)
High: 91 Low: 67
MONDAY: Partly Sunny. Chance for an isolated shower or storm afternoon and evening. (30%)
High: 90 Low: 68