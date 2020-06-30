No cool air in this 7 day forecast

Warming into the 90's toward the weekend

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Patchy fog.

Low: 62

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny. (20% PM)

High: 85 Low: 62

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Patchy fog.

Low: 63

THURSDAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny. (20% PM)

High: 88 Low: 63

FRIDAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny. (20% PM)

High: 90 Low: 66

SATURDAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower or storm afternoon and evening. (20% PM)

High: 90 Low: 66

SUNDAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower or storm afternoon and evening. (20% PM)

High: 91 Low: 67

MONDAY: Partly Sunny. Chance for an isolated shower or storm afternoon and evening. (30%)

High: 90 Low: 68