WEATHER HEADLINES:

-- Mostly cloudy this afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely...highs near 80-- An early evening shower is possible tonight, then clearing skies with patchy fog possible...lows near 60-- Mostly sunny Friday...highs in the upper 70s-- Sunny and less humid for the weekend...highs in the mid-to-upper 70s-- Partly sunny to start next week with more chances for showers...highs in the upper 70s