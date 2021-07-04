Nice & sunny for the 4th of July

Keeping the skies dry for the holiday. Heat and humidity return tomorrow.

Happy Independence Day! The forecast today is looking great with lots of sunshine and highs in the low 80s. All the fireworks plans and festivities should be rain-free, but it will a bit more humid. Things heat back up for Monday and Tuesday with higher humidity and temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90°. Storm chances return possibly Tuesday, but more so Wednesday and Thursday. The heat should be knocked away by then, and we’ll return more average-like by the end of the week.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny.

High: 82

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.

Low: 62

MONDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 89

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy.

Low: 70

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with chance for isolated showers/storms (20%).

High: 90

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with chance for scattered showers/storms (40%).

High: 87 Low: 68

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms (60%).

High: 80 Low: 66

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with chance for isolated showers/storms (20%).

High: 81 Low: 60

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds with chance for few showers/storms (30%).

High: 82 Low: 59