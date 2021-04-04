Nice Easter in store, then rainy week ahead

Happy Easter! Enjoy your egg hunts because the weather is going to be picture perfect!

Lots of sunshine for Easter, then rain starts up Monday.

Happy Easter! Enjoy your egg hunts because the weather is going to be picture perfect!

High temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper-60s with lots of sunshine. Start keeping that umbrella handy Monday because we’ll have a slight chance for showers each day of the workweek. Showers will be on and off, starting Monday evening, but Tuesday and Wednesday should be mostly dry with a slight chance for some isolated showers.

Our next best chance for some hefty rainfall will be Thursday through Saturday. One positive about all this is that temperatures are going to continue to climb throughout the week. In fact, we’ll see temperatures in the 70s by mid-week!

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 67

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy.

Low: 38

MONDAY: Increasing clouds then chance for PM showers (40%).

High: 63

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers (40%).

Low: 48

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for isolated showers (20%).

High: 68

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for showers (20%).

High: 71 Low: 52

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers (60%).

High: 72 Low: 54

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers (40%).

High: 67 Low: 52

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for showers (20%).

High: 64 Low: 47