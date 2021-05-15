Nice and pleasant Saturday

Sunny skies for Saturday but then some showers and storms are possible Sunday.

The warmth is finally here for the weekend! Today will be filled with sunshine and highs around 70°. Some clouds will be on the increase tonight leading up to some showers possible by tomorrow morning. We’ll have a slight break in the afternoon with peeks of sunshine, but there will be a slight chance for some isolated t-storms in the late afternoon/evening hours Sunday. Heading into the work week, skies should be mostly dry and we’ll continue to warm up each day and ending with 80s by the weekend!

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies.

High: 70



TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with showers possible by morning (20%).

Low: 48



SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible in the morning, then PM isolated storms possible (30%).

High: 68



SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 49



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain possible (20%).

High: 71



TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies.

High: 75 Low: 50



WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies.

High: 78 Low: 56



THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies.

High: 80 Low: 59



FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies.

High: 81 Low: 60



SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain possible (20%).

High: 81 Low: 61