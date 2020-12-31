New Year’s Eve Day Forecast

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a few snow showers or flurries, mainly early. (20%AM)
High: 33
THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds.
Low: 25
FRIDAY: Wintry mix to rain. (90%)
High: 42
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a few showers early. (40%AM)
High: 47 Low: 35
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 38 Low: 32
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow shower. (20%)
High: 40 Low: 29
TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 41 Low: 30
WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 42 Low: 30
THURSDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 43 Low: 27