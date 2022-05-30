NASA scientists are urging stargazers to be cautiously optimistic about a potential new meteor shower tonight, May 30 into May 31. The meteor shower called the tau Herculids meteor shower could produce quite the display. It also may be a complete dud.

HISTORY AND CAUSE OF POTENTIAL METEOR SHOWER

Earth will pass through the debris field of a comet that has broken apart into much smaller pieces. The comet is named 73P/Schwassmann-Wachmann, or SW3. NASA says it was first discovered in the 1930s by two German observers. The comet would orbit the sun once every 5.4 years but it was very faint and difficult to see.

In the 1990s, astronomers noted a big change in the comet’s visibility. It had grown much brighter. Scientists discovered that the comet had begun to break down into multiple pieces. At the comet’s pass in 2006, NASA says the comet had split into nearly 70 pieces. The comet has continued to break apart even more since then.

WHY THE POTENTIAL FOR IT TO BE A DUD?

The key variable that has scientists split on whether or not the meteor shower will produce a bright display is the speed the fragments are traveling. The debris field left behind by the fragmented comet is traveling at a relatively slow speed. NASA says debris from the comet is moving at speeds of around 10 miles per second. Further, the comet won’t make a fresh pass close enough to leave debris in the path of Earth’s orbit until August.

However, the comet is fragmented. If fragments ejected from the comet are traveling at speeds that are just two times faster than the normal speed of the comet, that would be fast enough for debris to reach Earth and produce a potential meteor shower. Observations from a NASA telescope in 2009 noted that some fragments are traveling at the right speed to encounter Earth in its orbit. That being said, the speed at which the debris is moving would result in very faint meteors compared to brighter and more reliable meteor showers. This means that even if there is enough debris reaching the earth for meteors, they may be very faint and difficult to see with the naked eye, if at all.

WHY IT HAS THE POTENTIAL TO BE “DAZZLING”

The timing at which this potential meteor shower will occur couldn’t come with better viewing conditions.

You can check the forecast for sky cover in the Valley here.

Tonight’s moon is a “new” moon, meaning the moon will not be illuminated at all. That means that there is an increased likelihood of seeing even faint meteors since the moon won’t be brightening up the night sky. If meteors do occur, they are expected to be faint. A bright moon would make it very challenging to see faint meteors.

WHEN AND WHERE TO LOOK

If the meteor shower does pan out, the peak would be around 1 a.m. Tuesday, May 31 for the eastern US. Look high in the sky and you will want to avoid any surrounding light pollution. That means you’ll want to turn off your outside lightning. Any meteors that do occur are expected to be faint.