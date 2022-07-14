The U.S. drought monitor releases updated maps weekly, on Thursdays. The latest update shows slight expansions over parts of the forecast area. Even though the Valley had some rainfall Wednesday afternoon and evening, it wasn’t enough to remove parts of our area from being classified as “abnormally dry.”

How much rain fell Wednesday?

Rainfall totals varied widely across the area Wednesday. At the Valley’s official climate reporting station, the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport in Vienna, only 0.06″ of rainfall was measured. Most of the heavier areas of rain were to the north and south of Vienna, Ohio.

Radar estimated rainfall from the previous 48hrs, showing the rain that fell Wednesday, July 13.

A heavy swath of rain fell across southwestern Mahoning county and northwestern Columbiana County. Radar estimates around 1.32″ fell around Salem, Ohio. That heavy rain also moved through central and southern Columbiana county. Other heavy pockets of rain fell around Farmington and Mesopotamia in northwestern Trumbull county and between Greenville and Clarks Mills in northern Mercer county. Another area of heavy rainfall was in Beaver Township in Mahoning County where a total of 1.3″ was measured

Rainfall of 1.3″ from Wednesday, July 13 in Beaver Township, Mahoning County, Ohio.

Where do rainfall totals stand for July?

The airport in Vienna, Trumbull county, is our official climate record-keeping location so that is the area we have to look at for this section. So far this month there has been 1.25″ of rain measured. The average value by this time in the month is 1.88″ so we are currently about 0.63″ below average.

Those stats may not be true of every location. There has been some recent heavier rain in northwestern Mercer county over the last few weeks. As you can see in the rain gauge and radar estimates above, there has also been some heavier rainfall across parts of Mahoning and Columbiana counties that wouldn’t be included in that total. Below is a look at the estimated rainfall deficit across the area over the last 30 days showing much of the area running with a deficit of more than 1″ of rainfall.

Estimated rainfall deficit across the Youngstown area over the past 30 days.

Did Wednesday’s rain alter the drought monitor for the Valley?

The update from the U.S. Drought Monitor last week classified parts of our area as “abnormally dry.” That classification is the precursor to the “moderate drought” classification. Slide the bar below to view the comparison of the July 7 U.S. Drought Monitor report for the Youngstown area and the July 14 U.S. Drought Monitor report.

Comparison of the July 7 U.S. Drought Monitor and July 14 U.S. Drought Monitor. The release date for both images is noted in the banner below the word “Drought Monitor”

Though it may not be noticeable to the naked eye, there was a slight expansion to areas considered “abnormally dry” between the July 7 update and the new update released July 14. Below is the percentage of each county considered “abnormally dry” from the two most recent U.S. Drought Monitor updates.

LOCATION JULY 7TH % OF COUNTY CONSIDERED ABNORMALLY DRY JULY 14TH % OF COUNTY CONSIDERED ABNORMALLY DRY Trumbull County 80.32% 84.74% Mahoning County 72.40% 77.23% Columbiana County 36.56% 44.03% Mercer County 0.13% 0.66% Lawrence County 0% 0% Percent of each county considered “abnormally dry,” the precursor to a “moderate drought” from the US Drought Monitor, in each of our counties in the two most recent updates to the map.

The increases are subtle across the area. Each county where part of the area was considered “abnormally dry” saw slight increases in coverage. While many gardens received a nice drink of water Wednesday, we could use a little more.

Is there any more rain in the forecast?

The StormTeam 27 team of meteorologists are tracking some rain in the current 7-day forecast. Check out the current 7-day forecast for the Youngstown area to see when to keep an eye out for more rainfall. Looking ahead to the latter part of the month, the current precipitation outlook for the 8-14 day period does have a slightly elevated probability of above-average rainfall in our area. Below is the latest 8-14 day precipitation outlook from the Climate Prediction Center, valid for the dates July 22-July 28. Our area is classified under the 33% chance of above-average precipitation during the period, the lowest classification outlined. The current extended outlook doesn’t show a very high probability of above-average precipitation across much of the U.S. The highest likelihood in the period is across the southeastern U.S. where a 40% probability of above-average precipitation is outlined.