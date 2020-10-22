Near record highs to a line of showers and storms in the forecast

Weather

Cooler temperatures are on the way for the weekend

TONIGHT: Mainly clear.
Low: 57

FRIDAY: Becoming partly sunny. Small chance for a shower/storm into the evening. (20%)
High: 77 Low: 57

FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers or storms likely. Gusty wind possible. (90%)
Low: 46

SATURDAY: Chance for showers early. Scattered clouds and cooler (30% AM)
High: 54 Low: 48

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 54 Low: 36

MONDAY: Rain showers likely. (70%)
High: 59 Low: 45

TUESDAY: Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 53 Low: 43

WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 54 Low: 41

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 51 Low: 42

