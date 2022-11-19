Saturday was another cold day across the area, with temperatures climbing into the low 30s for highs. The day felt even colder, with wind chills in the teens and low 20s for most of the day. While it will get a tad warmer as we head into the work week, the cold weather will continue on Sunday.

A low-pressure system will bring a cold front through the Valley tonight into Sunday. Behind this cold front, another burst of cold air will push into Northeast Ohio and Northwest Pennsylvania. Sunday’s temperatures will be near record-breaking for the coldest low temperature and the coldest high temperature ever recorded on that day.

What is the forecast for Sunday across Northeast Ohio and Northwest Pennsylvania?

Sunday will be another cold day with temperatures well below average. Temperatures in the morning will start in the mid to upper teens. Sustained winds of 10-15 mph will make it feel like the single digits Sunday morning. Sunday will not warm up much, with temperatures only climbing into the upper 20s for highs.

Will the low and high temperatures break any records in Youngstown on Sunday, November 20th?

Temperatures on Sunday may break the record for the lowest high and low temperatures recorded on November 20th.

The lowest low temperature recorded on Nov. 20 at the Youngstown Warren Regional Airport was 14° in 1951. The forecasted low temperature on Sunday is 17°. The temperature Sunday morning could come close to breaking the record.

Forecasted low temperatures for tonight into Sunday morning.

The high temperature on Sunday has a better chance of breaking a record. The lowest high temperature recorded on Nov. 20 at the Youngstown Warren Regional Airport was 27° in 1969. The forecasted high temperature on Sunday is 28°. The high temperature on Sunday has the best chance of either breaking the record or coming very close to breaking it.

Forecasted high temperatures on Sunday.

How long will the cold weather last in the Youngstown area?

While below-average temperatures are in the forecast for the next few days, Sunday will be the last day with temperatures below freezing. By Monday, temperatures will climb back into the low 40s for afternoon highs. High temperatures will get into the upper 40s by the middle of the week.

High temperatures over the next 7 days.

The Youngstown area 7-day forecast will show you which days will feature the most sunshine and which days have a risk for a few rain and snow showers.