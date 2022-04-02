Spring is in full swing across the Valley and we’ve already seen severe weather over the area. When events like this happen, trained spotters are activated to observe and report damage and conditions to the National Weather Service. People who can become these spotters are average people who have an interest in weather.

This month the offices in both Cleveland and Pittsburgh are holding both in-person and virtual training sessions over the upcoming weeks to certify new spotters. Attendance is free but registration is required.

For those who live in Mahoning and Trumbull counties training is done by NWS Cleveland.

Anyone living in Columbiana and Mercer counties would work with NWS Pittsburgh.

Dates, times, and information for registration are included in the links with the different offices. This will help everyone understand more about severe weather and some of the communication that takes place between the National Weather Service and Storm Team 27. Meanwhile, you can always receive up to the minute watches and warnings by downloading the Storm Team 27 app for Android and iOS.